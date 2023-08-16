Live: how likely is the death penalty for Daniel Sancho in Thailand?

In case of Edwin Arrieta has caused a commotion in Colombia due to the macabre way in which his homicide was carried out. The surgeon was murdered in Thailand by daniel sanchowho confessed to having done so.

Given the facts, the deputy director of the Thai Police, Surachate Hakparn, assured this Tuesday that the Spanish Daniel Sancho will be charged with the murder and will request the death penalty.

“We have consulted the prosecutor on some of the evidence and it is strong enough to charge him with premeditated murder, which carries the death penalty,” the number two of the police said at a news conference in Phangan. Thailand Policewho explained that now it will have to be the prosecutor who studies the case and establishes the penalty request for the trial.

Surachate also assured from Koh Phangan, where the crime took place on August 2, that Daniel Sancho, 29 years old and son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, “stabbed” Edwin Arrieta during an argument.

There was a fight and then Daniel stabbed Edwin.

“There was a fight and then Daniel stabbed Edwin, who hit his head on the sink,” although he indicated that he still they are waiting for the results of the “autopsy to definitively confirm the cause of death” de Arrieta, denying that it was due to an accident, but to a “premeditated” act of the Spaniard.

01:30 p.m. Why Rodolfo Sancho is not going to travel to Thailand? They deny threats There are many rumors that have arisen after learning that Rodolfo Sancho is not going to travel to Thailand to be with his son. However, the Sancho family’s lawyer, in an interview with the program ‘Fiesta de Verano’, mentioned that the renowned Spanish actor will not go because “at this procedural moment it does not benefit either.” And he added: “What he has said is that he currently has a little girl to whom he must explain himself. He has not received threats at all” See also NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visits Ukraine 01:00 p.m. Rodolfo Sancho and Daniel Sancho had a conversation During the process, a certain distance has been noted between Rodolfo Sancho and Daniel Sancho; however, it was known that father and son had a telephone conversation. Carmen Balfagón, the family’s lawyer, told the program ‘Fiesta de verano’ that the two talked. However, she did not want to reveal details of the communication. “This is a father-son conversation that a lawyer is not interested in. You can imagine if you put yourself in his place, it’s a private conversation,” said the lawyer. 12:30 pm The only hope the family has Yes ok in Thailand the default punishment for murder is capital punishmentthe family lawyer, Balfagón, also stated that they have little hope. According to the woman on the show ‘Summer Party,’ “Thailand has never carried out a death sentence on a non-Thai person.” And he added: “It is true that they want to preserve the image of their country. You have to follow the steps and ask the King for it. We are going to try that Daniel Sancho is not the exception to the rule“. Rodolfo Sancho and Daniel Sancho Photo: Private file/EFE 12:00 pm Family reaction to the death penalty After it became known that the authorities will request the death penalty for Daniel Sancho, the murderer’s family has felt very badly about the news.

According to Carmen Balfagón, the lawyer for Sancho’s relatives, it is a difficult issue and she pointed out that they await the king’s decision. “This issue is very difficult to live from the family’s point of view. Very bad as everything that derives from the case. It is very difficult for the family to live,” the woman told the program ‘Fiesta de verano’. 11:30 a.m. ‘Big Joke’, the controversial police officer in charge of the case The Thai officer, who was in charge of the investigation against the Spanish David Sancho, usually puts a face on events of greater significance or in which foreigners are involved. Big Joke has led the case of one of the biggest serial killers, named Am Cianuro, suspected of poisoning at least 13 people between 2020 and 2023. Last July he also led an investigation against a criminal gang following the murder and dismemberment of a German businessman. See also Rosa Montero: "What we call madness is brutal loneliness" 9:30 a.m. There is enough evidence to accuse Daniel Sancho The number two of the Thai Police, the media Surachate Hakparn, offered a press conference on Tuesday in which he assured that there is already enough evidence to accuse Daniel Sancho of the “premeditated murder” of Colombian Edwin Arrieta and closed the investigation. . “Today we are holding this press conference to (announce) the closure of this case and I myself have already spoken with the Colombian Ambassador,” said Surachate, deputy director of the Thai Police and known as “Big Joke.” 08:00 a.m. Police assure that Sancho committed the murder alone “According to the evidence we have from the crime scene, there was only one perpetrator and two knives and a saw have been found“Explained the deputy director of the Thai Police, Surachate Hakparn, during a press conference at the police station on the island of Phangan, southern Thailand. 07:00 a.m. Negative in a drug test The authorities assured that the Spanish Daniel Sancho gave a negative result in a drug analysis that was carried out at the police station on the island of Phangan after being arrested for the murder and dismemberment of the Colombian Edwin Arrieta.

With information from EFE