The Chamber of Deputies will vote this Wednesday (June 14, 2023) on provisional measure 1,165 of 2023, which resumes the Mais Médicos program – originally launched by the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), in 2013, and discontinued in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in 2019. The text was signed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on March 20. The government’s goal is to have, by the end of 2023, 28,000 doctors linked to the program working in the country.

