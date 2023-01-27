The Orange hockey players can qualify for the final of the World Cup today. But that will not be an easy task for the youthful formation of national coach Jeroen Delmee. In the semi-finals Olympic and world champion Belgium is the opponent in India. The ‘Derby der Lage Landen’ starts at 2.30 pm Dutch time. Follow the squatter in our live blog.
