The Lebanese Islamist movement Hezbollah confirmed this Saturday the death of its leader, Hasan Nasrallah, in an Israeli bombing that took place on Friday in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a stronghold of the pro-Iran group.

“Sayed Hasan Nasrallah met with his fellow martyrs (…) whose march he led for almost thirty years,” the armed group announced in a statement.

Hezbollah, Israel’s archenemy, officially announced the death of its leader, more than 19 hours after Israeli forces bombed its headquarters in a densely populated neighborhood on the southern outskirts of the Lebanese capital.

A source close to the pro-Iran movement had previously stated that contact with Nasrallah had been lost since Friday night. Hours earlier, the Israeli army claimed it had killed the leader of Hezbollah.

“Hassan Nasrallah is dead,” declared an Israeli army spokesman, Nadav Shoshani, on the social network X.

Hasan Nasrallah, 64 years old, was a very powerful and revered man in Lebanon. Leader of Hezbollah since 1994, he had lived in hiding for years and rarely appeared in public.

“The message is simple: we will know how to reach anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel,” warned the chief of the Israeli General Staff, General Herzi Halevi.

According to an Israeli military statement, Ali Karake, presented as the commander of Hezbollah’s southern front, and other leaders of the movement, died alongside Nasrallah.

The army then stated that the “majority” of the Shiite group’s senior leaders were “eliminated” in Israeli operations in recent months.

Iran said Saturday that “the path of Hassan Nasrallah will continue” despite his death in an Israeli bombing of Hezbollah’s headquarters on the southern outskirts of the Lebanese capital, Beirut. “The glorious path of the resistance leader, Hassan Nasrallah, will continue and his sacred goal will be realized with the liberation of Quds (Jerusalem), God willing,” declared Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanani in a message on social network X. By killing Nasrallah, Israel crossed ‘all red lines’: Iraq PM The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohamed Shia al Sudani, condemned this Saturday the death of the head of the Lebanese Islamist movement Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, in an Israeli bombing south of Beirut and described it as a “crime.” Friday’s bombing of a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut was a “shameful attack” and “a crime that shows that the Zionist entity crossed all red lines,” Al Sudani said in a statement, calling Nasrallah of “martyr in the path of the just.”

*With AFP and Efe