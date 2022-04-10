PSV is looking for a new first keeper: names Tim Krul and Jasper Cillessen fall

PSV will be looking for a new first keeper for next season, it has already been decided within the club. Yvon Mvogo will leave the Eindhoven club after this season. He will return to RB Leipzig, the club from which he was hired. In addition, PSV will still keep Joël Drommel on board, but there must be a serious competitor for him who can normally become the first keeper.