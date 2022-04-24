Laundry list of injuries at PSV before a duel with Cambuur

PSV trainer Roger Schmidt does not think that the won cup final against Ajax on Saturday evening will provide a ‘boost’ in the league match against Cambuur. ,,It’s very good for the feeling and for the club, of course, but we don’t win games with a boost. We have to work hard against Cambuur to get the points. This is a team that is very motivated, is almost assured of enforcement and can play good football.”