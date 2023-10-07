With videoIsrael and Hamas are at war. After the major surprise attack by Hamas fighters on Saturday, there will also be fighting on Sunday. So far, at least 500 Israelis have been killed and more than 2,000 injured, of whom 330 are seriously injured and 20 are in critical condition. Israeli retaliation in the Gaza Strip has already killed at least 313 Palestinians, including 20 children, and injured almost two thousand. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.