The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drug chat case, has opposed the bail plea of Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik in an affidavit in the Bombay High Court on Monday. In this affidavit, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede has said that he has a lot of evidence to prove that Riya Chakraborty is involved in drug trafficking.
Riya is an active member of drug syndicate
In its affidavit, the NCB has also stated that Riya Chakraborty has facilitated the delivery of drugs and that she has been associated with the people of the High Society. The affidavit further states that Riya Chakraborty is an active member of the syndicate of people and drug suppliers associated with the High Society and there is sufficient evidence against them.
