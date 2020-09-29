The Bombay High Court has started hearing on the bail plea of ​​jailed actress Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty in the drug chat case. Riya and Shauvik’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde have filed their bail pleas. On the other hand NCB has opposed the bail of Riya and Shouvik.

Before hearing the bail plea of ​​Riya and Shouvik, the court heard the petition of accused drug peddler Zaid Vilatra. In favor of Riya and Shouvik, Satish Maneshinde has said that both of them had not found commercial quantity of drugs, on the basis of which they should be given bail. Apart from this, he has also termed the allegations made by NCB as baseless.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drug chat case, has opposed the bail plea of ​​Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik in an affidavit in the Bombay High Court on Monday. In this affidavit, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede has said that he has a lot of evidence to prove that Riya Chakraborty is involved in drug trafficking.

Riya is an active member of drug syndicate

In its affidavit, the NCB has also stated that Riya Chakraborty has facilitated the delivery of drugs and that she has been associated with the people of the High Society. The affidavit further states that Riya Chakraborty is an active member of the syndicate of people and drug suppliers associated with the High Society and there is sufficient evidence against them.