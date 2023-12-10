During his participation in the Doha Forum, on Sunday, December 10, the Secretary General of the United Nations affirmed that “he will not give up” in his attempt to reach a humanitarian ceasefire within the Gaza Strip, despite the failure of the Security Council, whose credibility is “undermined by the inability” to agree on a resolution on the issue. Hours earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintained that his country’s military campaign against Hamas will continue, despite the insistence of world leaders to end the conflict. Clashes in southern Gaza intensify.

The essential:

This Sunday, Israeli tanks entered the center of Khan Yunis, the main city in the southwest of the enclave; and the clashes in the south of the Gaza Strip continue to intensify even with air strikes, which have left at least 10 dead so far.

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh advocated the imposition of sanctions against Israel and did not rule out his party taking control of the Gaza Strip “before the end of the year.”

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani warned of the risks of “radicalization” brought about by Israeli aggression in Gaza.

On October 7, Hamas violently broke into Israel, leaving 1,200 people dead and 240 kidnapped. After that, the war started by Israel to exterminate the Islamist group in Gaza has left more than 17,700 dead, according to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave.

This is the latest in the conflict

7:25 (BOG) The health situation in Gaza is “catastrophic”: WHO

The director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned about the impact of Israel’s war on public health in the Palestinian enclave, already deteriorated by years of intermittent conflict in the Gaza Strip.

“The impact on health has been catastrophic (…) In summary, health needs have increased drastically and the capacity of the health system has been reduced to a third of what it was,” said the head of the WHO during a meeting with the organization council.

In addition, he warned about the inability of the organization, dependent on the United Nations, to supply Gaza hospitals with basic medical supplies to operate, pointing out the inability of the UN Security Council to agree on a call for a ceasefire in the region. after the United States vetoed the resolution to achieve it and the United Kingdom abstained.

Patients and internally displaced persons are pictured at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on November 10, 2023. © AFP –

7:00 (BOG) “I will not give up”: António Guterres on a ceasefire in Gaza

The Secretary General of the United Nations regretted the refusal of the organization’s Security Council to approve a ceasefire resolution in the Palestinian enclave on December 8, after the veto of the United States as the only country that voted against the measure. Guterres, in his opening speech at the Doha Forum in Qatar, mentioned:

I have urged the Security Council to press to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe and have reiterated my call for a humanitarian ceasefire.

Despite the ineffectiveness of the UN executive body, attributed by Guterres to internal divisions, the Portuguese assures that he will continue to promote the construction of a call for peace within his organization.