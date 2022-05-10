Bucha received the German Foreign Minister, who made a surprise visit to the town of kyiv, a place where massacres against civilians were reported. In other news, the attacks continue in the port city of Odessa, which registered a new death after another wave of Russian projectiles, reported the Operational Command. Meanwhile, thousands of civilian deaths are suspected in Mariupol.

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict continues its activity this Tuesday, May 10, in the port city of Odessa, bordering the Black Sea, which suffered a new missile attack that left one dead and five injured.

Meanwhile, the German Foreign Minister paid a surprise visit to the martyr city of Bucha, where civilians were reportedly tortured.

These are the most important news of the war in Ukraine this Tuesday, May 10:

7:08 (BOG) A UN mission believes that there are thousands of dead in Mariupol

United Nations observers suspect that “thousands of civilians” have died in the port city as a result of the Russian invasion. However, for now it is nothing more than a theory of the organization that will verify only when they get access to the city.

Since the beginning of the war, around 3,400 Ukrainian citizens have died, the UN Human Rights Office confirmed, but they affirm that “the real figures are much higher” and cataloged the situation in Mariupol as “a black hole where it is difficult to corroborate the information,” said Matilda Bogner, head of the observers.

“Every death is a tragedy. Depending on the circumstances, the death of a single civilian or someone not taking part in the fighting may be a war crime because they are persons protected under international law,” she warned.

6:37 (BOG) A hundred civilians remain in Azovstal

According to Petro Andriuschenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, there are at least 100 Ukrainian citizens who remain refugees inside the facilities of the metallurgical plant.

The municipal spokesman said that, despite the presence of civilians, “this does not reduce the density of the invaders’ attacks.” However, he warned that “ground assault attempts remain unsuccessful” while heavy artillery and aviation bombardments persist.

“The enemy does not stop trying to capture the Ukrainian fortress and continues to carry out daily assaults with the support of the infantry,” closed the message published on Telegram.

6:01 (BOG) Annalena Baerbock visited Bucha on her first official visit and supported Ukraine’s entry into the EU

The German Foreign Minister was in the town of the kyiv region on Tuesday and became the first representative of the German government to arrive in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Baerbock went to Bucha to learn about the current situation in the city after it became known that Moscow troops had committed rights violations against civilians. The executions in the streets, with their hands tied and buried in mass graves, among other attacks, led kyiv to accuse the Russian military of genocide.

#Butscha ist zum Symbol geworden. Für unvorstellbare Verbrechen, für Folter, Vergewaltigung, Mord. Die Unvorstellbarkeit lässt diesen Ort weit weg erscheinen. Und dann steht man hier und begreift: Butscha ist eine ganz normale, friedliche Vorstadt. It is hätte jeden treffen können. pic.twitter.com/HFZzh5xEdk — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) May 10, 2022



The arrival of the minister was surprising. Although Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz had anticipated that she would travel “soon” to Ukraine, it was not announced that it would be this Tuesday. Also on her agenda is a meeting with her local counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

5.44 (BOG) One dead and five wounded in Odessa

This Monday there was a new Russian missile attack that left a fatal balance, the Southern Ukrainian Operational Command reported through its Facebook account. “They attacked Odessa again with the use of planes. Seven missiles were fired at the city”, described the military command.

The events occurred during the last hours of Monday and were caused by three Kinzhal-type missiles. The Ukrainian military analyzed that “the enemy’s missile reserve is running out because they are using old Soviet models with failed guidance.”

In addition, they described that, due to their age, they are more dangerous for citizens because most of the time they do not reach the objectives. They also destroyed five buildings, including a shopping center and a consumer goods warehouse.

With EFE and Reuters