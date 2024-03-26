Israel-HamasHamas wants countries to stop delivering food parcels via airdrops. According to the militant Palestinian movement, eighteen people were killed in a stampede on the parcels on Tuesday, so emergency aid must be delivered in other ways. And the UN Organization for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) can provide assistance until the end of May, says CEO Philippe Lazzarini. Many important donors disappeared at the beginning of this year. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.