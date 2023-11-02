The main generator of a major hospital in the Gazan city of Bait Lahia is no longer operational due to a lack of fuel. As a result, the hospital’s oxygen station has stopped, as have ventilation and air conditioning. Refrigerators used to keep bodies cool also don’t work. And all 22 international employees of the aid organization Doctors Without Borders who have been unable to leave the Gaza Strip since October 7 crossed the border into Egypt on Wednesday. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

