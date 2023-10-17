As the exchange of fire between Israel and Hamas increases, the Islamist movement presses with the hostages in its possession. The group published a video of the young French-Israeli, Mia Schem, the first proof of survival of one of those kidnapped after the October 7 attack, while demanding the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for captives in the enclave . Added to the war in Gaza is the tension on Israel’s border with Lebanon. In the last few hours, the Army killed four people after allegedly trying to infiltrate from the neighboring country.

Israel’s troops are waiting on its southern border facing the Gaza Strip, but while the announced ground operation is on pause, attacks between the two sides of the conflict do not stop.

In the face of a foreseeable new Israeli incursion into the Palestinian enclave, the Hamas group is pressing for the release of 6,000 prisoners in the Jewish-majority country in exchange for the nearly 200 hostages it holds after the surprise attack on October 7. In the last few hours, the Islamist group published video proof of survival of Mia Schem, a 21-year-old French-Israeli citizen whose family held a press conference in which she asked to respect her life.

Faced with a latent ground offensive, thousands of Palestinians are trying to flee to the south of the blockaded territory, despite the bombings, the impediments of Hamas and the shortage of water and food to survive.

Below are the main news of the day:

7:57 (BOG) The next phase of the war may be “different” than expected

Amid the expectation of a probable ground incursion, as Israel announced last week, an Army spokesperson indicated this Tuesday that the plans may not conform to widespread expectations of a ground offensive.

“We are preparing for the next stages of the war. We haven’t said what they will be. Everyone is talking about the ground offensive. It could be something different,” Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said at a briefing.

7:48 (BOG) Humanitarian aid for Gaza remains stalled on the border with Egypt

Trucks from Egypt carrying essential items approached the Rafah crossing on Tuesday, the only crossing into Gaza that is not controlled by Israel. However, there is still no agreement to deliver the aid. On the Palestinian side, the enclave remains closed due to constant bombing between Israel and Hamas.

Some people with dual citizenship have gathered there waiting for a possible opening of the crossing, but they still have no response to leave the territory.







The situation worsens after, according to the Gaza Ministry of the Interior, At least 49 people killed during overnight Israeli bombing in that area, near the city of Khan Younis.

7:28 (BOG) The death toll in Gaza from bombings increases to 80 in the last 24 hours alone

The information was disseminated by the enclave’s Media Office, run by Hamas.

6:43 (BOG) Israel Army claims it killed four people who tried to “infiltrate” from Lebanon

According to the military institution’s version, the people its soldiers shot at had tried to cross the border fence from Lebanon and install an explosive device.

According to the military institution's version, the people its soldiers shot at had tried to cross the border fence from Lebanon and install an explosive device.

The Israeli Army also indicated that it received a report of "shooting towards the city of Metula", in the border area, without providing further details. For its part, a security source in Lebanese territory reported an exchange of fire in the area and local television reported "fierce Israeli bombing" in Lebanese territory on the other side of the border.







Israel is also facing tensions after rocket fire towards its northern border, which it blames on the Shiite group Hezbollah in Lebanon, as the war against Hamas on the southern border opposite Gaza intensifies.

6:37 (BOG) WHO calls for urgent access to Gaza to deliver medical supplies

As the UN warns of a humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, the World Health Organization (WHO) says it needs urgent access to Gaza to deliver aid and medical supplies.

Hospitals are saturated in a territory where water and electricity are scarce, making it difficult to care for the injured.

Richard Brennan, regional emergency director of the WHO regional office in the Eastern Mediterranean, assured that representatives of his organization would meet with “decision makers” this Tuesday to open access to Gaza as soon as possible.

6:23 (BOG) UN: Israel’s call for evacuation in Gaza could violate International Law

Amid Israel’s military siege of the overcrowded Strip, which has cut off access to electricity, water and humanitarian aid to much of its population, Israel has repeatedly asked civilians in northern Gaza to move to the south of the enclave, in prelude to the expected ground offensive.

But the United Nations Human Rights Office indicated on October 17 that this call may be “illegal” and amount to a violation of International Humanitarian Law because it is a “forced transfer of civilians.”

Hundreds of Palestinians wait at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip on October 16, 2023. © AFP

6:15 (BOG) Blinken confirms that Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday

United States President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday, October 18, to show his support for his ally in the war against Hamas, a group considered a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union, among other countries. The information was announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Biden maintains his firm stance in support of Israel’s right to defense after Hamas’ aggression. However, in recent days he has qualified his statements by warning Benjamin Netanyahu’s government that occupying Gaza “would be a serious mistake.”

File-President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in New York, on September 20, 2023. © AP/Susan Wals

Washington also signals its intention to avoid a humanitarian calamity in Gaza, where authorities say more than 2,800 people have been killed in Israeli bombings over the past week.

6:08 (BOG) Turkey assures that it is discussing with Hamas the possible release of some kidnapped people

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Tuesday that his country is in talks with the Palestinian militant group about the release of foreigners, civilians and captive children. Israeli soldiers were also among the hostages.

A Turkish Foreign Ministry source indicated that on Monday Fidan discussed this matter with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

5:57 (BOG) Egypt to host summit on Saturday to mediate conflict

The Government of President Abdel Fattah al Sisi announced that it has convened a summit of state leaders for next Saturday, October 21, focused on discussing the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Egypt, a country that shares a border with Gaza and on which the only passage to the enclave not controlled by Israel depends, can play a fundamental role in an eventual mediation, as has happened in the past.

5:45 (BOG) Macron describes survivor video released by Hamas as “ignominy”

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the Islamist group’s decision to release Shem’s video as an “ignominy” or offense to a person’s dignity.

The Elysée Palace indicated that the president “calls for his immediate and unconditional release.”

“France is fully mobilized and is working with its allies to free the French hostages held by Hamas,” the Presidency added in a statement.

5:38 (BOG) “She says what they have made her say”: Mia Shem’s mother

After the images of the first kidnapped woman who speaks in a video became known, the young woman’s family held a press conference in which they urged her release.

“She looks terrified and in a lot of pain. I can see that she is saying what she has been told to say, and I can see that she is stable, and that she needs medical attention,” said her mother, Keren Sherf Shem, commenting on the video. in which Mia Shem states that she has received care and medical attention in captivity.

“Until yesterday I didn’t know if she was alive or dead. I ask the world to bring my baby back to me. She only went to a party,” added the woman, referring to her daughter, who lives in Shoham, in central Israel, and who that Saturday was at the electronic music party in the south of the country, when the attendees were surprised by the violent incursion of Hamas.

“Je demande aux leaders du monde de ramener mon bébé à la maison. L’attaque terroriste que nous avons vécue en Israël pourrait se produire demain en France ou aux États-Unis.” Keren Sherf Shem, mère de Mia, Franco-Israeli otage détenue à Gaza pic.twitter.com/nFeMTyWDF5 — i24NEWS Français (@i24NEWS_FR) October 17, 2023



5:25 (BOG) Hamas releases video of a Franco-Israeli kidnapped woman

This is Mia Schem, 21 years old, kidnapped during the attack by Islamist militants on Israeli soil on October 7, and taken to Gaza. In the images, the young woman appears with a serious wound on one of her arms and claims that she underwent surgery in the Palestinian territory.

Shem addressed his family, urging his release “as soon as possible.”

Hamas Islamist terrorists have released video of an injured Israeli hostage Mia Schem from Gaza. IDF Statement 👇 Last week, Mia Schem’s family was informed by IDF officials that Mia had been adbucted. IDF representatives are in continuous contact with the family. The IDF is… pic.twitter.com/nHG587QtF4 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 16, 2023



At least 199 people, including children and foreigners, were captured by hundreds of armed men, according to the Israeli government. On Monday, Hamas assured that it has between 200 and 250 hostages in his possession, although in recent days he also noted that several died in the midst of the Israeli bombings, which began in response to the devastating attack.

With Reuters, AP and local media