After Israeli President Herzog, Hamas is also willing to talk about a new ceasefire and prisoner exchange. Hamas leader Haniyeh will be in Egypt on Wednesday to discuss this. And the EU has seen enough evidence to draw up a sanctions list of Israeli settlers who use extreme violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.
