Israel-Hamas warHamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement to Reuters and the AFP news agency on Tuesday morning that his movement is “close to an agreement” with Israel. He speaks of an impending ceasefire, but there are no details about what that should look like. And in the basement of a mosque in the fiercely contested Gaza City, the Israeli army says it has found an arms factory of the militant Palestinian organization Hamas. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.