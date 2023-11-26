The armed wing of Hamas denounced this Sunday, November 26, the murder of four of its military commanders in the Gaza Strip, including the commander of the northern brigade of the Palestinian enclave, Ahmad Al Ghandour. The events are reported when the Islamist group and the Israeli Army are going through the third day of the temporary truce of hostilities to which they agreed. The terms of the agreement established a third round of releases for the next few hours, of hostages by Palestinian prisoners, as well as the entry of more humanitarian aid.

51 days of war and the third day of a fragile temporary truce. Amid expectations of a new round of exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails, The Islamist group reported the death of four of its commanders in the Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, violence has continued in other Palestinian territories: At least seven people died at the hands of the Israeli Army in the occupied West Bank, between Saturday night and the early hours of this Sunday, November 26.

Earlier, the local press reported that the Government received the list of those who are expected to be released in the next few hours. On Saturday the second round of releases was completed, when the Islamist group handed over a total of 17 people: 13 Israeli citizens and four Thais; while Benjamin Netanyahu’s Administration authorized the release of 39 detained Palestinians, all of them are women and minors.

The two sides have warned in recent days that the war has not ended, so they would resume attacks once the temporary truce ended, established for a minimum of four days, and which began on Friday, November 24.

Below, the main news of this day:

6:17 (BOG) How many people have been released under the agreement between Hamas and Israel?

So far, the two parties have complied with two of the four agreed days of releases, with the key mediation of Qatar, in addition to Egypt and the United States.

On Friday, November 24, on the first day of the temporary truce, Hamas handed over a total of 24 hostages: 13 Israelis, some with dual nationality, plus 10 Thais and one Filipino. These last eleven were not included in the initial pact.

For its part, Israel released 39 women and minors Palestinians who were imprisoned. These are people from the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

On Saturday, November 25, the Islamist group released a total of 17 people: 13 Israelis and four Thais, The delivery of these last nationals of the Asian country was not planned. And in Israel, they were released 39 Palestinians, They are all women and minors.

A vehicle carrying hostages released as part of an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas arrives at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on November 26, 2023. © Reuters/Ronen Zvulun

5:39 (BOG) Red Crescent: Palestinian farmer killed by Israeli troops in central Gaza

A Palestinian farmer died and another was injured this Sunday after they were attacked by Israeli forces, in the Maghazi refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Red Crescent denounced.

The events occurred while the truce between the Israeli Army and the Hamas group, which controls the enclave, entered its third day.

5:12 (BOG) Hamas denounces the death of four of its commanders in Gaza

Al Qassam, the armed wing of the Hamas group, reports that four of its military commanders in the Gaza Strip, including the commander of the northern Gaza brigade, Ahmad Al Ghandour, died this Sunday.

“Al Ghandour (Abu Anas) is a member of the military council and commander of the Northern Brigade,” said the armed wing of the Islamist movement, in a statement published on its Telegram channel, cited by the British news agency Reuters.

The death of Ahmad al-Ghandour is the highest-ranking commander reported by the movement that controls Gaza, since October 7, AP highlights.

4:43 (BOG) Third day of hostage and prisoner releases planned

Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas is expected to hand over this Sunday a third group of the around 240 people it kidnapped in the surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

For their part, the Israeli authorities must authorize the third round of Palestinian prisoners to return to freedom: they are all women and minors.

During the truce, limited to a minimum of four days, The Islamist group promised to return a total of 50 of the hostages; while Israel agreed to release 150 Palestinians detained in its prisons.

4:30 (BOG) Third day of temporary truce between Israel and Hamas in effect

The third day of the temporary cessation of hostilities, of a minimum of four days, to which the Israeli troops and the Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip, committed themselves.

The pause in the attacks was endorsed by the parties, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, to allow the exchange of hostages and prisoners, as well as the entry of humanitarian aid convoys to the Palestinian enclave, when 51 days of war and basic survival supplies are scarce, such as water, food, medicines and fuel, crucial for the generation of electrical energy in Gazan territory.

With Reuters, AP and local media