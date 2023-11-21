The leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, declared this November 21 that his organization is close to reaching, with the mediation of Qatar, an agreement with Israel that includes a truce of hostilities for “a number of days” and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners. in Israeli prisons for hostages held by the Islamist group. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) indicated that evacuation plans are underway for the Al-Shifa, Al-Ahli and Indonesian hospitals, where patient transfers have already begun, amid the siege by troops. From Israel.

Besieged by Israeli troops, the situation in Gaza’s hospitals is extreme. Three of the medical centers asked the WHO for help to be evacuated and hundreds of patients began to be transferred to the south, seeking medical attention in the last health centers operating in the enclave.

Some reports even indicate that “all hospitals in northern Gaza are now out of service,” as published on Tuesday, November 21, by the Arab network ‘Al Jazeera’, which cited the Minister of Health of the Gaza territory.

The Israeli Army’s ground incursion intensifies, in what it claims is the dismantling of Hamas operation centers in hospital complexes and mosques. An agreement for a truce would be close to being reached, Hamas anticipated, but it would only be for a few days.

Below are the main news of the day:

7:31 (BOG) At least 50 journalists killed in Gaza since October 7

This was stated by the Committee to Protect Journalists, with a count until November 20.

Of the 50 journalists killed, 45 were Palestinians, 4 Israelis and one came from Lebanon.

In addition, 11 reporters have been injured.

7:15 (BOG) Qatar: Temporary truce negotiations are at a “critical and final stage”

The ‘Times of Israel’ newspaper reported that the spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Majed Al-Ansari, assured that they are “at the closest point we have ever been to reaching an agreement.”

The official added that the negotiations are in a “critical and final stage.”

7:01 (BOG) People trapped under rubble after Israeli bombing near Kamal Adwan hospital

Images from the site, verified by ‘Al Jazeera’, show widespread destruction as rescuers, friends and relatives of the missing search for victims among the ruins.

The Israeli airstrikes targeted eight homes near the Kamal Adwan hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

A paramedic indicated that more than ten people lived in the impacted houses, and that up to 18 people lived in one of them.

Dozens of Palestinians search for survivors or dead victims in the rubble of a building that collapsed after an Israeli bombardment, in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 8, 2023. © AFP/Mahmud Hams

6:39 (BOG) WHO: plans underway to evacuate three hospitals in northern Gaza

The spokesperson for the World Health Organization, Christian Lindmeier, stated that these are the Al Shifa hospital, from which a group of babies have already been rescued, the Al-Ahli hospital and the Indonesian hospital, from which they began to transfer hundreds of patients to the south of the enclave, in an attempt to find care in the few hospitals in the enclave that are still in operation.

“It is depriving the entire population of the north of the means to seek (medical care),” Lindmeier said at a press conference in Geneva, referring to the operations of Israeli troops that hit medical centers especially hard. According to the authorities of the Jewish-majority country, members of Hamas are hiding in the hospitals, a version that has been rejected by the movement that controls the enclave and medical authorities.

File-People, including Palestinian children, who fled their homes due to Israeli attacks, gather at Al Shifa hospital, where they are taking refuge, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. © Reuters/Stringer

Only nine of the 35 hospitals in the Gaza Strip were operational as of last Friday, November 17.according to figures released by Hamas.

6:18 (BOG) Israeli minister warns against possible agreement with Hamas

As Hamas and Qatar signal that a likely deal with the Islamist group is approaching, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir issued a statement warning that any such deal would end in a “disaster.”

“I am very upset because now they are talking about some kind of agreement (…) I am worried because once again they divide us and once again they do not tell us the truth. And once again they push us aside. Rumors say that the State “Israel is going to make once again a very, very big mistake in the style of the Shalit agreement,” the minister who heads the far-right Otzma Yehudi party told ‘Channel 14’ this Tuesday.

Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir tours the Esplanade of the Mosques in Jerusalem, on May 21, 2023. © Minhelet Har-Habait, Temple Mount Administration via Reuters

The minister thus compared the possible truce with the case of the Israeli soldier who in 2011 was freed in exchange for the initial handover of 477 Palestinians in Israeli prisons and another 550 after Shalit returned home.

Ben-Gvir also suggested thus divisions within the Government, around the possible pact with Hamas.

Although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has in recent days dismissed a possible truce with Hamas, emphasizing that his troops’ offensive will not cease until the Islamist group is “eliminated”, his Government has not issued an official statement on the information of a temporary truce issued by Hamas this Tuesday.

5:43 (BOG) Hamas assures that it is “close” to a temporary truce agreement with Israel

In a statement sent to the Reuters news agency, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said that officials of his organization are “getting closer to a temporary truce agreement” with Israel, through Qatari mediation.

“The expected agreement will include the release of hostage Israeli women and children, in exchange for the release of Palestinian children and women in occupation prisons,” Hamas official Izzat el Reshiq told Al Jazeera television. .

Two sources familiar with the talks told AFP that the provisional agreement covers a truce of up to five days, which includes a ceasefire on the ground and limits on Israeli air operations over southern Gaza. In return, between 50 and 100 hostages would be released in the hands of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, since some of the more than 200 kidnapped on October 7 in Israel would have been handed over to the jihadist movement in the enclave.

Those released would include Israeli civilians and captives of other nationalities, but no military personnel.

Hours earlier, the United States Government indicated that it believed an agreement was imminent for the release of some hostages kidnapped in Gaza and a pause in the fighting that would allow the delivery of more humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave. “We are closer than ever” to an agreement, said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

