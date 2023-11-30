Israel-Hamas warThe Israeli army declared on Thursday that the current ceasefire will continue. Hamas said it had agreed to extend the ceasefire with Israel. Israel and Hamas had not yet reached an agreement on Wednesday on the list of hostages to be released in the next round, Israeli media reported. The deadline for transferring the list is 7 a.m. local time on Thursday morning. The Israeli government’s war cabinet had to decide before then whether to continue or end the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.