According to the Palestinian authorities, at least three hundred bodies have already been found in and around the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City after the Israeli army withdrew on Monday morning. It invaded Gaza's largest medical complex two weeks ago, killing what it said were 200 Hamas fighters hiding there and arresting hundreds of others. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the operation a success and spoke of “a precise and surgical strike.” Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

