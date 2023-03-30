Text was approved by Lula on Wednesday (29.Mar) and presented to the mayor, Arthur Lira

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadspeaks to journalists this Thursday (March 30, 2023) about the new fiscal rule for the spending ceiling formulated by the ministry’s economic team.

The text was approved by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on Wednesday (29.Mar), according to the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha. On the same day, the tax package was presented to the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). This Thursday (March 30), it will be sent to the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).





Watch live: