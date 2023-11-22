Minister of Finance is expected to speak during a seminar celebrating the 31st anniversary of the secretariat

The Minister of Finance, FFernando Haddad, participates this Wednesday (22.Nov.2023) in a seminar celebrating the 31st anniversary of the Secretariat of Economic Policy, promoted by the Ministry of Finance, in Brasília (DF). The event highlights the secretariat’s achievements and challenges.

Also participating: Bernard Appy, Extraordinary Secretary for Tax Reform; Robinson Barreirinhas, Special Secretary of the Federal Revenue; Guilherme Mello, Secretary of Economic Policy at the Ministry of Finance.

Watch live: