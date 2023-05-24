LIVE: Gymnastics vs. Santa Fe, minute by minute in Copa Sudamericana

Santa Fe is going through a critical moment after his elimination in the League by not being able to classify the home runs. In addition, he is still looking for a coach. Meanwhile, he will face Gimnasia y Esgrima de la Plata this Tuesday as a visitor, 5 pm

For now, he is in command Gerardo Bedoya, the provisional technician they chose to put their chests on this storm. Bedoya has already directed two games, he won one very well, but gave another one very badly, and in such a short time with the team he had to prepare this game against Gimnasia, in which it is forbidden to lose.

His task, as he has said, for now has been emotional, but he also expects greater commitment and tactical discipline, that the players comply with the instructions and that they go out today to fight for victory, so necessary to calm things down and to dream of the round of 16 .

SPORTS