Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Live: Guterres begins new session of the UN General Assembly

September 19, 2023
Live: Guterres begins new session of the UN General Assembly

Guterres

Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations.

Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations.

The secretary called for reforming multilateral institutions. Zelensky’s intervention is expected.

The Secretary General of the UN began this Tuesday the 78th period of sessions of the General Assembly, and proposed to “renew international institutions of the 21st century” that are based “on equity, solidarity and universality.”

In a world gangrenous by divisions – between economic and military powers, between north and south, and between east and west – there is no alternative but to reform these institutions, otherwise we will go to “greater fragmentation.” “, he warned; although he acknowledged that it will not be easy because “the reforms are a question of power.”

Guterres began with his speech a High Level Week marked by the continuation of the war in Ukraine, which has exacerbated political tensions and deepened economic differences between countries.

Follow the speeches at the UN General Assembly live.

Guterres talks about Libya

Guterres assured that the catastrophe in the Libyan city of Derna, where thousands of people have died from floods, is a “sad snapshot” of a world haunted by injustice.

“Derna is a sad snapshot of the state of our world, with the avalanche of inequality, injustice (and) inability to face the challenges that threaten us,” he warned.

