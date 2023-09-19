Live: Guterres begins new session of the UN General Assembly

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations.
Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations.
The secretary called for reforming multilateral institutions. Zelensky’s intervention is expected.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
R I
The Secretary General of the UN began this Tuesday the 78th period of sessions of the General Assembly, and proposed to “renew international institutions of the 21st century” that are based “on equity, solidarity and universality.”
In a world gangrenous by divisions – between economic and military powers, between north and south, and between east and west – there is no alternative but to reform these institutions, otherwise we will go to “greater fragmentation.” “, he warned; although he acknowledged that it will not be easy because “the reforms are a question of power.”
Guterres began with his speech a High Level Week marked by the continuation of the war in Ukraine, which has exacerbated political tensions and deepened economic differences between countries.
Follow the speeches at the UN General Assembly live.
Guterres talks about Libya
Guterres assured that the catastrophe in the Libyan city of Derna, where thousands of people have died from floods, is a “sad snapshot” of a world haunted by injustice.
“Derna is a sad snapshot of the state of our world, with the avalanche of inequality, injustice (and) inability to face the challenges that threaten us,” he warned.
Antonio Guterres opens session number 78
Antonio Guterres began the new session of the UN General Assembly with a speech in which urged the 193 UN countries to reform multilateral institutions so that they reflect the “economic realities of the 21st century” and a vision of the state of the leaders and not “games and blockades.”
INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL
TIME
R I
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Live #Guterres #begins #session #General #Assembly
Leave a Reply