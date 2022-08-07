War UkraineThe Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is entering a new phase. The British Ministry of Defense reports this in its daily intelligence update today. She expects the heaviest fighting to shift to a nearly 350-kilometer front line stretching from southwestern Zaporizhzhya to Kherson. There are respectively the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant and a strategically important railway line connected to the occupied Crimean peninsula. Keep up to date with developments in Ukraine via our live blog below.
– Ukraine announces that the country is removing tanks and planes North Macedonia will receive to counter the Russian invasion.
– It head of human rights organization Amnesty in Ukraine has resigned. The reason for this is a report published on Thursday stating that the Ukrainian army is endangering civilians in the war with Russia. Oksana Pokalchuk says she disagrees with what Amnesty wrote.
– It Last Ukrainian stronghold in Donetsk region is under intense pressure of the Russian army. The Russians try to take the cities of Bachmoet, Siversk and Soledar. They are the last line of defense in front of the regional headquarters in the Slovyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#LIVE #Great #Britain #war #enters #phase
Leave a Reply