War UkraineThe Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is entering a new phase. The British Ministry of Defense reports this in its daily intelligence update today. She expects the heaviest fighting to shift to a nearly 350-kilometer front line stretching from southwestern Zaporizhzhya to Kherson. There are respectively the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant and a strategically important railway line connected to the occupied Crimean peninsula. Keep up to date with developments in Ukraine via our live blog below.