motogp, martin flies in fp1

Jorge Martin set the best time in Free Practice 1 of the MotoGP in Indonesia: the Spaniard from Ducati Pramac, who trails Bagnaia by just 3 points in the general classification, set the best time in 1.31.811 ahead of the two Aprilias of Maverick Vinales (0.102) and Aleix Espargaro (0.536), Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha (0.730) and Marco Bezzecchi’s Ducati VR46 (0.741). Sixth Pecco Bagnaia at 0.759.