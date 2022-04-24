So off to the race
Here is the starting grid for the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna GP
Front row: Max Verstappen (Ola – Red Bull), Charles Leclerc (Mon – Ferrari)
Second row: Sergio Perez (Mes – Red Bull), Carlos Sainz (Spa – Ferrari)
Third row: Lando Norris (GB – McLaren), Daniel Ricciardo (Aus – McLaren)
Fourth row: Valtteri Bottas (Fin – Alfa Romeo), Kevin Magnussen (Dan – Haas)
Fifth row: Fernando Alonso (Spa – Alpine), Mick Schumacher (Ger – Haas)
Sixth row: George Russell (GB – Mercedes), Yuki Tsunoda (Giap – AlphaTauri)
Row 7: Sebastian Vettel (Ger – Aston Martin), Lewis Hamilton (GB – Mercedes)
Eighth row: Lance Stroll (Can – Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Fra – Alpine)
Ninth row: Pierre Gasly (Fra – AlphaTauri), Alexander Albon (Thai – Williams)
Tenth row: Nicholas Latifi (Can – Williams), Zhou Guanyu (Cin – Alfa Romeo)
