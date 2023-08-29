Each Chief Executive will have 10 minutes to speak in plenary; watch live on Poder360 YouTube channel
Governors participate in thematic session to discuss the tax reform (PEC 45 of 2019) this Tuesday (29.Aug.2023), in the Senate plenary.
The invitation was made by the president of Casa Alta, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), on August 22, to the governors of the 26 states and the Federal District. About 20 governors or vices should go. The speeches will be in alphabetical order and ranked by region.
Watch live:
Here is the list of who must attend:
- Acre – not informed;
- Alagoas – Paulo Dantas, governor;
- Amapá – Clécio Luís Vilhena, governor;
- Amazonas – Wilson Lima, governor;
- Bahia – Jerônimo Rodrigues, governor;
- Ceará – Elmano de Freitas, governor;
- Federal District – Celina Leão, deputy governor;
- Holy Spirit – not informed;
- Goiás – Ronaldo Caiado, governor;
- Maranhão – not informed;
- Mato Grosso – Mauro Mendes, governor;
- Mato Grosso do Sul – Eduardo Riedel, governor;
- Minas Gerais – governor will not go. It was not known who would take the place;
- Pará – not informed;
- Paraíba – not informed;
- Paraná – Ratinho Jr., governor;
- Pernambuco – Raquel Lyra, governor;
- Piauí – Rafael Fonteles, governor;
- Rio de Janeiro – not informed;
- Rio Grande do Norte – not informed;
- Rio Grande do Sul – Eduardo Leite, governor;
- Rondônia – Sérgio Gonçalves da Silva, deputy governor;
- Roraima – not informed;
- Santa Catarina – Jorginho Mello, governor;
- São Paulo – Felicio Ramuth, deputy governor;
- Sergipe – José Macêdo Sobral, deputy governor;
- Tocantins – Wanderlei Barbosa, governor;
#Live #Governors #debate #tax #reform #Senate
Leave a Reply