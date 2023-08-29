Each Chief Executive will have 10 minutes to speak in plenary; watch live on Poder360 YouTube channel

Governors participate in thematic session to discuss the tax reform (PEC 45 of 2019) this Tuesday (29.Aug.2023), in the Senate plenary.

The invitation was made by the president of Casa Alta, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), on August 22, to the governors of the 26 states and the Federal District. About 20 governors or vices should go. The speeches will be in alphabetical order and ranked by region.

Watch live:

Here is the list of who must attend: