Claudio Castro (RJ), Eduardo Leite (RS), Fátima Bezerra (RN) and Ronaldo Caiado (GO) are among the guests

The 22nd Lide Business Forum brings together this Thursday (June 29, 2023) governors from 7 states and business representatives for debates on the future of the Brazilian economy at an event in Rio de Janeiro.

Governors Cláudio Castro (RJ), Eduardo Riedel (MS), Eduardo Leite (RS), Fátima Bezerra (RN), Gladson Cameli (AC), Ronaldo Caiado (GO), Mauro Mendes (MT) and Wilson Lima (AM) are confirmed. ).

Watch live: