Investment for the State will be R$93.9 billion; Lula’s minister participate in the ceremony in São Luís

The federal government launches this Monday (6.Nov.2023) the New PAC (Growth Acceleration Program). The ceremony will be held at the Arthur Azevedo Theater, in São Luís, Maranhão. The investment for the State will be R$93.9 billion.

The ministers Rui Costa (Civil House), Flavio Dino (Justice), Juscelino Filho (Communications), André Fufuca (Sport) and the minister Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples), participate in the ceremony. The state governor, Carlos Brandão (PSB-MA), will also be present.

Watch live: