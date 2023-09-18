This Monday (September 18, 2023), the federal government is holding a ceremony to launch the new PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) for the Itamaraty diplomatic corps, in Brasília.

The interim president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, participate in the ceremony. The substitute Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Maria Laura da Rocha, also participates – Mauro Vieira, the holder of the portfolio, accompanies the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) traveling to the USA.

Watch live: