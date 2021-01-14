18:12. The Minister of Health takes the floor for an inventory of the situation of the British variant, “more contagious but which does not give more serious forms“, he recalls. The VOC 2020 is sensitive to vaccines,”good news“for Olivier Véran. This variant is the majority in England and it circulates:”200 to 300 patients are infected“. As a result, the government ruled out for the moment to close schools but announced an increase in screenings.

As usual during his press conferences dedicated to the epidemic, Jean Castex begins with a summary of the previous episodes: "The virus continues to circulate actively in Europe. In France, the second wave started in early October."The Prime Minister continues by returning to the strategy to fight against the epidemic at work in France, by congratulating himself on not having opened all the establishments to the public, thus making it possible to avoid a third confinement (for the moment) as abroad. According to him, our situation remains "worrying"but continue to be"stabilized"The weekly average number of contaminations is 16,000 contaminations per day (the target set by the government is 5,000).

The English variant of the virus threatens France, the South African and Japanese versions are not far away. The vaccination campaign is taking place slowly and the government is struggling to justify its decisions. Meanwhile, students are isolated, cultural actors continue to experience the crisis and unemployment hits young people hard. It is in this context that Prime Minister Jean Castex, accompanied by five members of the government, is preparing to speak to journalists. The extension of a curfew to 6 p.m. could be announced.

Jean Castex, while welcoming that “adherence to vaccination increases“, asked the French for patience during a trip to Metz on Thursday for the opening of registrations for vaccination against Covid-19 for those 75 and over. How to admit, without admitting it, serious failures in the strategy adopted.

Before announcing possible new restrictions at a press conference at 6 p.m., the Prime Minister went to the CHR in Metz in the morning to visit a vaccination center and an appointment-making center, picking up himself the phone to answer a call. A desire for communication that contrasts with reality: at noon, the online appointment booking platform was not accessible according to the tests carried out by Humanity.

“This is a very large operation, unprecedented with a vaccine that has characteristics – it must be kept at minus 80 degrees here at the CHR in Metz – that create constraints that everyone will understand. But we’re gonna do itThe government’s first goal, which was to vaccinate a million people by the end of January, has not yet been reached and appears to be slipping away.

The map of vaccination centers must be put online during the day on the public site sante.fr, which will refer to the three private platforms selected by the State (Doctolib, Keldoc, Maiia), raising questions about the emergence of the private sector, as well as the use of consulting firms, in what should come under the national solidarity.