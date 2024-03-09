With videoIt is fight night in the Gelredome in Arnhem, where the Glory Grand Prix will be held from 6:30 PM. Rico Verhoeven, world heavyweight champion, is participating in the eight-man tournament. He will play in the fourth match against the Frenchman Sofian Laïdouni. There are also three other battles. Follow it here via our live blog!
Sports editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#LIVE #Glory #Grand #Prix #spectacle #Arnhem #Levi #Rigters #semifinals #Tariq #Osaro #eliminated
Leave a Reply