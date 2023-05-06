The Giro d’Italia starts with an individual time trial of almost twenty kilometers. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), the two top favorites for the overall victory, are also among the contenders for the first pink jersey. Via a live widget you can follow all (intermediate) times and in our live blog you will stay informed of the most important developments.

