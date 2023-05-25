The Giro d’Italia is approaching its denouement. Today the eighteenth stage is on the program. It is the first of three tough assignments for the classification riders. Geraint Thomas wears the pink jersey, but João Almeida and Primoz Roglic breathe down the former Tour winner. Stay informed of the course of the exchange via a live widget and follow the most important developments in our live blog.

#LIVE #Giro #dItalia #Peloton #birthday #boy #Thomas #small #leading #group #distance