The ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia is an individual time trial over 35 kilometers. Will Remco Evenepoel, just like in the race against the clock on the opening day, hit Primoz Roglic and the other classification men? The Belgian has to make up eight seconds on leader Andreas Leknessund (last to start at 4.28 pm) to take over the pink jersey. The first rider will start at 1.15 pm. From that moment on you can follow all (intermediate) times via a live widget and in our live blog you will stay informed of the most important developments.

#LIVE #Giro #dItalia #Mollema #underway #rainsoaked #time #trial #Evenepoel #hit #Roglic