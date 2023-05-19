13th stageThe thirteenth stage of the Giro d’Italia has been shortened considerably. Due to the bad weather in Italy, not 199 kilometers are driven, but only 74.6. The start of the stage would therefore take place around 2.30 pm, but because the buses of the teams were also delayed, the riders started another half hour later. Follow the course via our live widget at the top and in our live blog below!
“Given the unfavorable weather conditions, especially in the Italian part, the organization has decided to meet the riders’ requests by applying the extreme weather protocol,” the organization reported Friday morning.
The start of the thirteenth Giro stage will be moved to Le Châble. As a result, the riders immediately start climbing the Croix de Couer. The scheduled times will remain the same. With that, the finish is still expected around 4.55 p.m. in Crans Montana.
It was already decided on Tuesday that the riders would not cross the Great St. Bernard Pass, near the border with Switzerland. Especially in the third week of the Giro, the organization is still facing major challenges due to the weather. There are then many mountain rides.
