The ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia is an individual time trial over 35 kilometers. Will Remco Evenepoel, just like in the race against the clock on the opening day, hit Primoz Roglic and the other classification men? The first rider will start at 1.15 pm. From that moment on you can follow all (intermediate) times via a live widget and in our live blog you will stay informed of the most important developments. Rosette wearer Andreas Leknessund is the last to act at 4.28 pm.

