On paper, the twelfth stage of the Giro d’Italia seems like an opportunity for day success for an attacker. A difficult climb awaits in the final. Will the early escapees compete for the stage victory? Via a live widget you stay informed of the price development and you can follow the most important developments in our live blog. The twelfth stage starts around 12.45 p.m.

#LIVE #Giro #dItalia #loss #Giro #Alessandro #Covi #brings #number #cancellations