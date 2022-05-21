Good morning from the Giro

–

Good morning from the Giro d’Italia, today 14th stage at the start at 13 from Santena to Turin. To shoot in the front row will be these riders:

Maglia Rosa (leader of the general classification), Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Trek-Segafredo)

Ciclamino jersey, leader in points classification), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-Fdj)

Maglia Azzurra (leader of the Mountain Grand Prix), Diego Rosa (Eolo-Kometa)

White jersey (Youth classification leader), Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Trek-Segafredo)