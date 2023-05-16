POSITIVE BYSTROM, GOODBYE TO THE LAP

—

Covid also forces Sven Erik Bystrom (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) to stop: the Norwegian rider at first, since he did not complain of symptoms, had obtained the go-ahead from the UCI medical team. However, in the night between yesterday and today, the situation changed and, in the presence of the first symptoms, “on a precautionary level” (explains a note from the team) it was decided to stop him. In addition to him, Rein Taaramae, his teammate, negative for Covid, but with stomach problems that forced him to leave the race, also goes home.