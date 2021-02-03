The Minister of Health, Ginés González García, presents this Wednesday before a commission of the Chamber of Deputies about the vaccination plan against the coronavirus designed by the national government.

“With regard to the negotiations, we continue to negotiate with Janssen (from Johnson & Johnson), who does not have a vaccine and tells us that he will have a vaccine for the second quarter of this year. He has an advantage, he is finishing phase 3, which is that it has a dose, which could improve the logistical issue, “said González García.

In addition, he said that for five months he has been negotiating with China, although he clarified that “the difficulty that exists today is that the price is high” and that Argentina “would need in a short, next time, 1 million doses”. “China wants us to make a formal contract for many more doses, which is difficult, but the negotiation is not closed,” he added.

Followed, he added that there are also advances with CanSIno, the Chinese / Canadian company, whose vaccine also consists of a single dose. “We talked yesterday and we have letters of intent to have the vaccine,” he said, although he clarified that the firm still does not have items for the first quarter of the year.

The minister further said that there were some conversations with Butantan, the research center in São Paulo, Brazil, which had licenses to manufacture the Sinovac vaccine but indicated that there had been no progress in the negotiations.

“It has been proven that all vaccines are good. The concept of vaccine effectiveness is going to have to be thought in a different sense. Until now, a vaccine was effective if it prevented a person from having the disease, but in this case almost all Vaccines are above 90% (effective). I am all very good at what a vaccine really has to be, to avoid mortality, “explained González García.

The head of the health portfolio defended the format of the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus: “For months we have been working on the great vaccination operation against Covid and that has meant a federal strategy.”

The meeting is held within the framework of the Health Commission, chaired by the deputy of the Frente de Todos Pablo Yedlin.

Also attending are the presidents of the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (Anmat), Manuel Limeres; and the National Immunization Commission (Conain), Mirta Roses.

“We want you to tell us how the issue of the vaccine is being anticipated. We know that China has the possibility of entering into a contract with Argentina” for the provision of vaccines to the state company Sinopharm, said the deputy of the Frente de Todos for Tucumán Pablo on Tuesday Yedlin, president of the Health Commission.

“There are going to be questions about the preparation for the second wave,” Yedlin said about the meeting and stated: “Despite what was said, we have never had as much communication between the Health Commission and the Ministry as last year; had all the information we needed. “

