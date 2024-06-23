Germany and Switzerland today they close their participation in group A of the Euro Cup at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium. The game will star two teams that live different realities.

The Germans come to the game with the peace of mind of qualifying for the round of 16 of the Euro Cup after the two games won in group A.

Germany vs. Hungary Photo:AFP

The German team comes with air in its shirt after beating Scotland in the debut already Hungary on the second date. Germany He wants to close with a flourish a phase that he passed without breaking a sweat.

For its part, Swiss is forced to score points to stay alive in the Euro Cup and not say goodbye early, although defeat could be worth it.

Scotland and Switzerland tied this Wednesday in the Euro Cup. Photo:AFP

The Swiss want to enter the round of 16 even if it is among the best four third parties in the group stage, but to achieve this they must not lose resoundingly against a Germany indomitable.

Starting formations

Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rüdiger, Jonathan Tah, Maximilian Mittelstädt; Robert Andrich, Toni Kroos; Jamal Musiala, İlkay Gündoğan, Florian Wirtz; Kai Havertz. DT: Julian Nagelsmann.

Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Fabian Schär, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodríguez, Michel Aebischer; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka; Fabian Rieder Dan Ndoye and Breel Embolo. DT: Murat Yakin.

LIVE Germany vs. Swiss