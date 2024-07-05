A great match will open the Euro quarter-finals. The two best teams so far in the competition will face each other in a play-off to determine who will qualify for the semi-final round of the competition. The host, Germanywill seek to cut short the dream of Spain to continue to forge their way to the final after 12 years since their last title in the competition.

It seems that this time Spain is closer to winning the title again. However, they had the bad luck of facing Germany, the host country, which has been showing great collective and individual level. Both teams have experienced names but they also rely on new promises to cause a surprise in the championship. Both are the most successful teams in the history of the Euro Cup and now they will fight to eliminate the other and stay alive on the road to reaching the final.

It will undoubtedly be a match full of chances but also full of battles for possession. The match will be evenly matched between two teams that have shown they have everything to win the title.

