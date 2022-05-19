The United States has officially reopened its embassy in Kiev, Ukraine. And Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky wants to extend martial law for the entire country by three months. The extended martial law is in effect until August 23, a day before Ukraine celebrates its independence. Follow the latest news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in this live blog.
Russian normality: Moscow in times of "special operation"
Whe, like many Russians, appreciates western fast food, still has plenty of choice. Although McDonald's has closed, it now wants...
