With videoGermany wants to do well at the European Championships in their own country next summer, but our eastern neighbors are in a difficult phase. Last year only three of the eleven friendly matches were won. That included a victory over France, tonight's opponent in Lyon. The French have a selection full of world stars and are the big favorites at the European Championship. Follow the friendly match in our live blog.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
22:18
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#LIVE #Germany #strikes #quickly #European #Championship #favorite #France
Leave a Reply