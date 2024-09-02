The discovery in Gaza of the bodies of six Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas sparked a wave of protests and a general strike in Israel.

According to the criteria of

Relatives of the hostages led a mass march attended by some 300,000 people in Tel Aviv, calling on “all of Israel to take to the streets and choose the right side of history.” while carrying boxes wrapped in Israeli flags resembling coffins.

Protests in Israel demand a deal to allow hostages to return alive. Photo:EFE Share

I have come to the conclusion that only our intervention could move those who need to be moved.

“We are receiving body bags instead of a (truce) agreement“I have come to the conclusion that only our intervention could move those who need to be moved,” said Arnon Bar-David, chairman of Israel’s largest trade union organization, the Histadrut.

The organization announced a general strike starting this Monday. As part of the strike, All landings and takeoffs from Israel’s main airport, Ben Gurion, will be halted starting at 8 a.m. (local time).

Hamas leaders ‘must be held accountable for their crimes,’ Austin tells Israel U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday to pledge justice and express grief over the killing of six hostages by Hamas in Gaza, including young American Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

​

“Hamas leaders must be held accountable for their crimes,” Austin told Gollant, according to a summary of the call provided by Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh. During the call, the US secretary of state extended his condolences to the families of the slain hostages and expressed his outrage “at their illegal and immoral execution at the hands of Hamas,” the statement added. Israeli police arrest 29 people in Tel Aviv at ceasefire protest

Israeli police arrested 29 people in Tel Aviv during a mass demonstration calling for a ceasefire in Gaza to allow the return of hostages held there after the army recovered the bodies of six, according to a police report from the night. “Police have arrested 29 suspects for disturbing public order, assaulting police officers and brutal vandalism on the Ayalon Highway and at the Azrieli Interchange protest site,” the authorities warned. Israeli daily Haaretz reported on Monday that 25 of the detainees remain in police custody and some are still being questioned.

With information from EFE*