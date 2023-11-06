Hamas, as well as media such as Haaretz and Al Jazeera, report that there was heavy fighting around Gaza City on Sunday. According to army spokesman Daniel Hagari, the Gaza Strip is completely divided in two. Gaza City would be completely surrounded. Meanwhile, telephone and internet traffic in the Gaza Strip has again been interrupted. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

#LIVE #Gaza #Strip #completely #split #Gaza #City #surrounded