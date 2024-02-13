The cargo ship Star Iris that the Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked in the Red Sea on Monday morning was transporting corn from Brazil to Iran, according to the US. And the people of Gaza are suffering from an “unprecedented level” of “conditions that are pushing the region closer to famine” due to the war between Hamas and Israel. The United Nations World Food Program (FAO) reported this on Monday. About 550,000 people are in catastrophic food insecurity, according to the UN agency. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

