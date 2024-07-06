Journalists of multiple nationalities are gathered at the Jorge Eliécer Gaitán Theater in the center of the Colombian capital to attend the Gabo Festival. This Friday night, they will be brought together for the 2024 Gabo Award ceremony, considered the most important recognition of Spanish-language journalism.

Among the 15 finalists for the award are journalists from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, the United States, El Salvador, Mexico, Portugal and Venezuela. The list is made up of the three best works from each of the five categories of the competition: text, coverage, image, audio and photography. The foundation highlights that among the nominees there are “memorable texts that recount the horrors that organized crime can reach,” images that report “on such painful and invisible issues as the shipwrecks of African migrants,” or “audiovisual pieces that offer symbolic justice to those who have suffered abuse.”

The ceremony will pay tribute to José Rubén Zamora, who has been awarded the 2024 Gabo Award for Excellence. “The Guatemalan journalist, who has been in prison for nearly two years facing false accusations, will be honored for his tireless fight to uncover corruption and human rights abuses in Guatemala for more than 30 years,” the foundation explained. The audience prepares to applaud.

