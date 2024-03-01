You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Funeral of Alexei Navalny.
Alexander NEMENOV / AFP
After more than 15 days of his death in prison, his funeral has been brought forward.
The funeral of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny takes place this March 1, more than 15 days after he died in a Russian prison. His coffin arrived at the Moscow church, where his relatives and followers were waiting for him.
(More: Under the watchful eye of the Kremlin: this will be Alexei Navalny's funeral this Friday).
His burial takes place amid warnings from the Kremlin about violating Russian laws if unauthorized demonstrations are held.
LIVE | Alexei Navalny's funeral
Navalny's remains are transferred to the cemetery
After a quick funeral, The opponent's coffin was taken to the Borisovo cemeterynear the church and a few steps from the Moscova River, as Ivan Jdanov, one of Navalni's closest collaborators, indicated on Telegram.
Coffin entered Moscow church
One of the deceased's closest collaborators, Ivan Jdanov, published a video on Telegram in which several men appear removing the coffin from the hearse. “It will take time to prepare the funeral. The family is going to enter” the church, he said.
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL with AFP and EFE
